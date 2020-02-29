Guest Book View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Norris E. Gwin, 94, who passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Kenneth Burke with Faith Lutheran Church in Lafayette will conduct the funeral services. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's Southside location on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Norris is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Gwin, two daughters, Rosemary Ladkani of Colorado Springs, CO, Laura Falon and her husband, Mike of Deltona, FL, four grandchildren, Michael Ladkani, Anissa Ladkani, Brittany Baumgardner and her husband Craig, and Shannon Falon. Three great-grandchildren, Xavier Johnson, Everleigh and Adelynn Baumgardner and a little baby girl on the way. Also, his furry family including two dogs, Hank and Barney, and six cats, Gabby, Simon, Lacey, Josie, Molly and Rosie, all of which are rescues and very dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jessie Gwin, step-father, Bill Sugden, children, Norris and Sharon Gwin, mother-in-law, Margaret Wendelken and his first wife, Rosemary Hileman. Norris was a native of Cleveland, Ohio and a resident of Louisiana for 32 years. At the young age of 17, he left high school to join the Marines. He proudly served our country during World War II and was stationed in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged on Thanksgiving Day in 1945. Upon returning he attended the University of Florida and later the University of Miami, where he achieved his Bachelor's Degree. Thoroughbred Horse Racing was the love of his life. He worked as a Steward and Racing Secretary at numerous tracks around the country and even in Canada, until his retirement from Evangeline Downs at the age of 84. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, USMC League, the Amvets, and was a devout, faithful and loving husband. Norris enjoyed spending time with Shirley, watching old westerns, and being around people and his pets. Norris was a proud member of the GREATEST GENERATION! Pallbearers will be Tom Green, Tom Grote, Charles Peyton, Michael Ladkani, David McCutcheon, and Danny Brown. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rodney Hamilton, John Woods, Charles McGowens, Mike Falon, and Ronnie Broussard. Norris' love of animals has moved him to ask anyone who wants to remember him in a special way to please make a donation to your rescue group of choice, and would especially appreciate donations be made to Acadiana Animal Aid, 142 Le Medicin Road, Carencro, LA 70520, www.acadianaanimalaid.org/info/donate and also, Animal Rescue Foundation, P. O. Box 53501, Lafayette, LA 70505, www.arfla.org/info/donate ... "ARF!" A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Gwin family to his nurse, Lindsey and all the staff of Hospice of Acadiana. Special thanks to all of our friends who are family for their support and love and prayers during this time. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020

