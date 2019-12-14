Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norris J. Matthews. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Norris J. Matthews, 73, who died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 10 p.m. at Lafayette Extended Care Hospital. Mr. Matthews worked 32 years as a Deputy Sheriff for Acadia Parish Sheriffs Department having served as the administrator for 911 office prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Crowley Senior Citizens Club and International Rice Festival Board of Directors. He served 12 years as a trustee at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church while a parishioner in Lyons Point. Fr. Clint Trahan, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6 p.m. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Mausoleum in Lyons Point. Norris is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dolores Abshire Matthews of Crowley; one daughter, Monica Matthews of Crowley; one son, Blaine (Tony) Matthews and his wife Karen of Crowley; three sisters, Callie (Steve) Domingue of Crowley, Laura Signorelli of Crowley and Connie (Mike) Taylor of Arnaudville; two brothers, Wilfred (Adolie) Matthews of Crowley and Terry (Sonya) Matthews of Evangeline; five grandchildren, Brittany Ohlenforst, Sloane Matthews, Bryce Taylor, Anne Marie Matthews and Emily Taylor; seven great-grandchildren, Kinsley Patin, Alivia Hardy, Veida Hardy, Jack Wesley Ohlenforst, Lily Ohlenforst, Gabe Ohlenforst, Ariella Shamsie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Mable Abshire Matthews and one brother, Lovelace Matthews. Pallbearers will be Kirt Domingue, Wilson Domingue, Trey Signorelli, Justin Sims, Casey Abshire and Mark Richard. Honorary pallbearer will be Bryce Taylor. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Norris J. Matthews, 73, who died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 10 p.m. at Lafayette Extended Care Hospital. Mr. Matthews worked 32 years as a Deputy Sheriff for Acadia Parish Sheriffs Department having served as the administrator for 911 office prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Crowley Senior Citizens Club and International Rice Festival Board of Directors. He served 12 years as a trustee at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church while a parishioner in Lyons Point. Fr. Clint Trahan, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6 p.m. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Mausoleum in Lyons Point. Norris is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dolores Abshire Matthews of Crowley; one daughter, Monica Matthews of Crowley; one son, Blaine (Tony) Matthews and his wife Karen of Crowley; three sisters, Callie (Steve) Domingue of Crowley, Laura Signorelli of Crowley and Connie (Mike) Taylor of Arnaudville; two brothers, Wilfred (Adolie) Matthews of Crowley and Terry (Sonya) Matthews of Evangeline; five grandchildren, Brittany Ohlenforst, Sloane Matthews, Bryce Taylor, Anne Marie Matthews and Emily Taylor; seven great-grandchildren, Kinsley Patin, Alivia Hardy, Veida Hardy, Jack Wesley Ohlenforst, Lily Ohlenforst, Gabe Ohlenforst, Ariella Shamsie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Mable Abshire Matthews and one brother, Lovelace Matthews. Pallbearers will be Kirt Domingue, Wilson Domingue, Trey Signorelli, Justin Sims, Casey Abshire and Mark Richard. Honorary pallbearer will be Bryce Taylor. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close