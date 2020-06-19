Novelle Motte
Novelle Mergist Motte, 75, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Abbeville General Hospital. She liked antiquing and gardening for both flowers and vegetables. She was a loving, devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her sons, Mark Mergist of Erath, Toby Mergist and wife Stephanie of Erath, her daughters, Cheryl Mergist Duhon and husband David of Lake Charles, and Rebecca Mergist of Abbeville, and 4 grandchildren, Collin Segura, Megan Segura, Kadence Mergist, and Addison Mergist. She was preceded in death by her parents, Corbett and Carrie Cloud Motte and a daughter, Cynthia Mergist. Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral of Abbeville is in charge of Cremation Arrangements 2600 Charity St. Abbeville, LA 70510 (337) 893-3777

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
