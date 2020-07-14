A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Lyons Point for Nujay J. Guidry, 82, who died Monday, July 13, 2020 at 7:40 p.m. surrounded by his loving family. Fr. Neil Pettit, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Tom Sommers. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum. Mr. Guidry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat B. Guidry of Ebenezer; three children, Kimberly G. Guidry of Crowley, Wayne Guidry and his wife Linda of Egan, Peggy Breaux and her husband Roderick of Iota; one brother, Chester Guidry and his wife Juanita of Morse; 8 grandchildren, Kasey Guidry Guchereau, Kirk Aaron Guidry, Tori Guidry Moore, Lori Guidry, Jeffery Guidry, Kellie Guidry Roach, Marcus Breaux and Gregory Breaux; 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Gregory Guidry; grandson, Brent Guidry; his parents, Euclide and Eumea Doucet Guidry. Pallbearers will be Kirk Aaron Guidry, Jeffery Guidry, Marcus Breaux, Jeremy Guchereau, Kurt Guidry and Alex Roach. The family wishes to thank Larry and Charlene Hebert, Ramona LeJeune, and Lamm Hospice Staff for their loving compassion and care of Mr. Nujay these last few months. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
