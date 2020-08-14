1/1
Nursie Jane Bourque
Funeral services for Nursie Jane Bourque, 71, will be held Saturday August 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, with Deacon Bill Vincent officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday August 15, 2020 from 8:30 AM until time of services, with a Rosary recited at 12:00 PM. Jane was a native and lifelong resident of Vermilion parish; she will be remembered as living life to the fullest never complaining and being very resilient. Her favorite thing in life was spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. Jane passed away Thursday August 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. Survivor include lifelong companion of 36 years Eno Romero; her daughter Robin and husband Christopher Hebert; her grandchildren Isaiah and Jeremiah Hebert; her mother Gertie Primeaux; her siblings Charles Bourque, Gregory Mire, Sandra and her husband Sylvester Willis, Rachel Romero, Deneen and husband George Boutros, Vonda and her husband Michael Boutros, and Tracy Mire. Jane was preceded in death by her father Eulus Bourque; and maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Martin Primeaux. The family wishes to thank the Cancer Center of Abbeville General and the staff of NSI Home Health and Hospice, and a very special thanks to her followers #janesrackpack. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. "In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home 209 E. Putnam St. Erath LA 337-937-0405 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Erath
209 East Putnam Street
Erath, LA 70533
(337) 937-0405
