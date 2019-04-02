Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Odile Marie Richard. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Odile Marie Richard, age 78, who passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Mrs. Richard was a native of Arnaudville, where she lived most of her life. She was employed as a nurse for many years as well as did abstract work for St. Landry Courthouse. Odile was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville. She enjoyed researching Genealogy, loved to cook for her friends and family, and loved sewing and spending time with her grandkids. Survivors include one daughter, Elizabeth Marie Stelly, of Arnaudville; three grandchildren, Keith Joseph Rome, Jr. and his wife, Jenna, Michael Jordan Stelly and Meagon Annmarie Marks and her husband, Coty; three great grandchildren, Gage Michael Rome, Jace Kaden Rome and Arielle Annmarie Marks; two brothers, Raymond Richard, Jr. and James Harold Richard and his wife, Beverly, all of Arnaudville; and one sister, Rena Kidder of Arnaudville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo Richard, Jr. and the former, Delphine Guidry, both natives of Arnaudville. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:30 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday.

