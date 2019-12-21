A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Monday, December 23, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Ogden John Faulk, 78, who passed away December 20, 2019 at Lafayette General Hospital. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm and Monday from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Sunday. Interment will be in Abshire Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Peggy Champagne Faulk of Crowley; four children, Kent Faulk and his wife Karen of Homer, Monica Trahan and her husband Kenneth of Lyons Point, Jason Faulk and his wife Marceta of Crowley, and Dexter Faulk of Crowley; one sister, Mary Rozas of Iowa, LA; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Mr. Faulk is preceded in death by his parents Leonard "Dago" and Louise Monceaux Faulk; one sister, Irma Jane Boullion; and one grandchild, Merrick Faulk. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019