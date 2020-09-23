A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 9:30 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA for O.J. Thibodeaux, Jr., 88, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in the presence of his loving family at his home in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, September 25th from 8:30 am until the time of service. Rev. Father Steven C. LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Duson, LA, will officiate. Entombment will follow in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles, LA. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in the funeral home. O.J. Thibodeaux, Jr. was born August 3, 1932, in Orange, TX and spent the early years of his life in Johnson Bayou and Sulphur, LA. He was a resident of Acadiana since 1992. O.J. graduated from Sulphur High School in 1950. After high school, he attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston, LA and graduated with honors in 1954 with a bachelor degree in mechanical engineering. O.J. was active in ROTC (Air Force) and served in the Air Force immediately after college. On January 29, 1955, and during his time in the service, O.J. married the enduring love of his life, Maryln Sonia Tassin, of Sulphur. After his commitment to the Air Force, O.J. worked in various engineering positions of increasing responsibility at Cities Service in Sulphur, Ethyl Corporation in Baton Rouge, LA and C.E. Lummus Corporation in Houston, TX and retired as a Senior Project Manager in 1985. During retirement, O.J. most enjoyed spending time traveling with his beloved wife Sonia, followed closely by making the transition to "Papa T" to his many grandchildren. He particularly enjoyed the U.S. western mountains, fishing and hunting. Family meant everything to O.J.; he leaves an example of character and a legacy of love and will be deeply missed. O.J. is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Maryln Sonia (Tassin) Thibodeaux, of Lafayette and five children, twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Son Michael Joseph Thibodeaux and his wife, Denise (Fell), of Longville, LA and their sons, Joe Thibodeaux and his three children, Jack, Alice and Audrey, Chris Thibodeaux and his three daughters, Magdalena, Beatrice and Lucienne, Scott Thibodeaux and Brian Thibodeaux; Son Steven Mark Thibodeaux and his wife, Jaren Jacobsen, of Ignacio, CO and their daughter, Renee Thibodeaux, his stepson, Gunnar Simon and his stepdaughter, Erin Ekeholm; Daughter Susan Renee Thibodeaux-Harris and her husband, Chad Harris, of Houston, TX and their daughters, Michelle Harris and Sarah Harris and their sons, Tommy Harris and Daniel Harris; Daughter Cheryl Denise (Thibodeaux) Borden and her husband, Thomas Borden, of Moss Bluff, LA and their daughter, Katie Borden and their son, Brandon Borden; Son David Wayne Thibodeaux and his companion, Donna Tillery, of Houston, TX and his son, Nicholas Thibodeaux. O.J. is also survived by his sister, Vera Faye O'Shaughnessy, of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Octa Joseph Thibodeaux, Sr. and Magnolia Faye (Calhoun) Kickel. The family expresses "heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to O.J. and our family during his final weeks with us". Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery in Lafayette, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.