Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott, for Olan J. Credeur, 76, who passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home in Scott. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Thursday from 12:00 Noon until time of service. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the services. Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Juanita LeJeune Credeur; his children (and their spouses), Melissa Touchet (Kenny), Kim Credeur (Amy), and Michelle Griffin (James); 6 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Evelyn Roger Credeur; his great granddaughter, Mia DeRouen; and his 6 siblings. A native of Welsh and a resident of Scott for over 50 years, Olan retired with 36 years of dedicated service as a salesman for Frito Lay. His joys were cooking, playing cards, telling jokes and keeping everyone laughing, and his trips to the casino. Most of all, Olan will be remembered for his love for his family. He was very proud of his children, his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was a wonderful husband. Pallbearers will be Kim Credeur, Kenny Touchet, James Griffin, Dean LeJeune, Chad LeJeune, and Stacy LeJeune. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate on Apr. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
(337) 234-2320
