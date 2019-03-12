Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oland Ledoux. View Sign

Private Memorial services will be held at a later date in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel of Opelousas for Oland Ledoux, age 81, who passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas. Interment will be held at a later date in St. Landry Cemetery. Deacon Tim Lindsey of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church will officiate at the service. Mr. Ledoux was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas. He was a retired truck driver and most recently was employed with Evangeline Downs for over ten years. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Mr. Ledoux was a former member of JC's of Opelousas, Elks Lodge and Kiwanas. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid reader. Survivors include his wife, Sherry Aucoin Ledoux of Opelousas; one son, David Ledoux of Opelousas; two daughters, Christine Ledoux of New Orleans and Sammye Roberie and her husband, Mike, of Opelousas; seven grandchildren, Lance Ardoin, Cody Sebastien, Clark Ledoux, Kyle Fisher, Kelsey Fisher, Page Ledoux and Katherine Fisher; five great grandchildren, Karter, Kamille, Collins, Morgan and Rhett; and one great grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, former St. Landry Parish Sheriff, Adler Ledoux and the former Mildred Moreau both natives of Opelousas; and one sister, Elaine Mayer and her husband, Dr. Lionel Mayer.

