Private services were held for Oledia Joseph "Junior" Cormier, 88, who passed away June 10, 2020 at Acadia General Hospital. Fr. Jared Suire officiated for the services. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. Junior was a successful farmer in Acadia Parish. He was an avid cook, outdoorsman, and loved French music. Mr. Cormier was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all who loved him. He is survived by four daughters, Janice C. Toups and her husband Buddy of Crowley, Karen C. Schexnayder of Lafayette, Alice C. Flint of Lafayette, and Arlene C. Parsley and her husband Drew of Crowley; one son, Gerry Cormier and his wife Gwyn of Crowley; one sister, Mary C. Boudreaux of Scott; ten grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchildren. Junior is preceded in death by his wife Lou Guidry Cormier; one son, Craig Stephen Cormier, his parents, Oledia and Beulah Monceaux Cormier, Sr.; one sister, Shirley Benoit; one brother, Wilbert Cormier; and one great-grandchild, Kate M. DeRoussel. Pallbearers were Chris Cormier, Andy Toups, Craig Cormier, Jonathon Walker, Jacob Parsley, and Watts Goodson. Honorary pallbearer was Jude Sittig. The family would like to thank the staff of Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Dr. Santinder Saini, and Dr. Mulraj Katira for their excellent care over the past years. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
