Olive Magdalen Braud Mouch died peacefully at home surrounded by family at the age of 92 of end-stage heart failure (diagnosed in October, 2017) on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest P. Mouch, Jr., her parents Olive (Edmonston) and John Elder Braud, Sr., her sisters Jewell Achord, Marguerite Oufnac, brother John E. Braud, Jr. She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, La. born January 27, 1928 and deeply loved by all who knew her. A graduate of Istrouma High School Class of 1945, she retired from Exxon Refinery in 1985 after 35 years. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Alphonsus Ligouri Parish in Greenwell Springs, LA and former parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Parish. Olive was active in many ministries/auxilaries: Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan, Bible Studies, babysitter for Catachist, Adoration Chapel, St. Vincent de Paul Axillary, Ladies Altar Society, Magnificat Chapter of Baton Rouge, Catholic Daughters of America and was inducted into the St. Alphonsus Hall of Fame in 2007 for 30 years of service. After retirement, she and Ernest travelled extensively with the Exxon Annuitant Club around the United States, Canada, and Europe. Olive is survived by her three sisters, Joyce Watts, Beverly Scanlan, and Jessie Stevens. She is also survived by her two daughters, Joslyn Yeager (William, Jr.) and Michelle Devall (Philip), three grandchildren, Emily Devall, Elisa Devall Davis (Jonathan), and Stephen Devall (Amy), five great-grandchildren, Ian Robert, Clare Olivia, Cate Francis, Bryn Elizabeth Davis, and Luca John Devall. And in Albuquerque, New Mexico three step-grandchildren, Cammy Gonzales, Tim Yeager, and Barbara Hogue, six step-great grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Melissa, Thomas, Stacy, and Rachel, eight step-great-great grandchildren, Austin, Brent, Zane, AJ, Jasper, Makayla, Billie, and McKinna. Heartfelt gratitude for Judy Chapmen, Barbara, Nicholas, and Melissa Hogue, and Kat Turner for their care and comfort in her last weeks. Visitation will be at Green Oaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge on Monday, September 14 from 4 pm to 7pm with 5 pm Rosary. Mass will be at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd. on Tuesday, September 15 at 12 pm. Burial is in St. John the Baptist cemetery in Brusly, La. Pallbearers are grandson Stephen Devall, grandson-in-law Jonathan Davis, and nephews Jack Achord, Johnny Braud, III, Billy Watts, Mike Oufnac, Trey Scanlan and Paul (Stevie) Stevens, Jr. Due to Covid-19, precautions will be followed at each event. Church opens 30 minutes before Mass. In lieu of flowers, please donate to our St. Vincent de Paul, 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd. for victims in Lake Charles, La.

