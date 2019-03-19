Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olivia Comeaux. View Sign

Funeral services for Olivia Broussard Comeaux will be conducted on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at David Funeral Home Chapel located at 1101 Trotter St with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating the services. Interment will follow at Beau Pre' Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM until services at 3:00 PM. There will be a recitation of the rosary at 11:00 AM. Olivia Broussard Comeaux was born to Robert and Rose Blanchard Broussard on March 23, 1927. A native of Avery Island and a life-long resident of New Iberia. Olivia Comeaux passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10:48 AM at Mason du Monde Nursing Facility surrounded by her family. Olivia was a sales associate at Wormser's Department store for many years. After leaving Wormser's she went to Bank of Iberia filling a new position as the 55 Unlimited customer coordinator. She handled customers personally servicing their needs. She organized senior trips for the Bank's customers which took them to destinations across the country. She always believed in education and attributed her success in the banking industry to education. Olivia was active with Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church as a religion teacher, a member of the St. Francis Diner and Garage Sale Teams. She was a very faith filled person and loved her Catholic Religion. She and her friends had a regular Rosary prayer group along with a quilting group. She looked forward to their gatherings. She also was a member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary Post 1982. Olivia enjoyed traveling, quilting, attending religious conferences and especially time spent with her family. In November of 1999, she traveled to the Holy Land fulfilling her dream. As an adult she was very proud of herself overcoming and conquering her fear by enrolling and completing swimming lessons. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 72 years, Lonest J. Comeaux; her children: Connie (Mark) Bodin, Yvonne (Benny)Menard, Wayne (Tonya) Comeaux, Roxann (Steve) Mannina and Glen (Lisa) Comeaux. Grandchildren: Eric (Andrea) Metz, Jarred (Michelle) Metz, Shawn (Dwayne) Pellerin, Michael (Jenny) Comeaux, Lauren (Mickey) Cao, Elizabeth Bodin, Mackenzie (Todd) Landry, Meagan Martin, Meredith Martin and Jacob Comeaux and 17 Great Grandchildren. Her sister, Lula Belle Toups, brother –in-laws, J.B Comeaux and Richard Larry Comeaux, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers are Wayne Comeaux, Glen Comeaux, Eric Metz, Jarred Metz, Michael Comeaux, and Jacob Comeaux. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rose Broussard, brother and wife and his daughter – Carroll and Anne Broussard, Dean B Moore, brother–in-law, Wiltz Toups, Sr. Her mother and father-in-law, Bertrand and Ella Belle Romero Comeaux, in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Harrison (Nina Mae) Guillotte, Mr. and Mrs. Warren (Girt) Comeaux, Mr. and Mrs. Daron (Dorothy) Vaughn and Mrs. J B (Maureen) Comeaux. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Lisa Pastor and the Staff of Maison du Monde Living Center in Abbeville, for such tender loving care through the years of Olivia's disease, also thanks to Lamm Family Care Hospice, especially Crystal and to Acadiana Hospice and Palliative Care for all the love and the support they showed to Olivia and her family. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to the , ( Funeral services for Olivia Broussard Comeaux will be conducted on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at David Funeral Home Chapel located at 1101 Trotter St with Fr. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Lisa Pastor and the Staff of Maison du Monde Living Center in Abbeville, for such tender loving care through the years of Olivia's disease, also thanks to Lamm Family Care Hospice, especially Crystal and to Acadiana Hospice and Palliative Care for all the love and the support they showed to Olivia and her family. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.altz.org).

