Funeral services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at a 3:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville for Mr. Onezime John Guilbeau, age 76, who passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at his residence in Leonville. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Cemetery in Leonville. Fr. Darren Eldridge of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Guilbeau was a native of Bayou Portage and a resident of Leonville where he was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. He was a jack of all trades and a master of many others. Zim was a loving family man; a little gruff, a little rough, but always willing and able to do everything in his power to provide for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his loving wife, Suzanne. Zim had a love for strong, hot black coffee, and he enjoyed a cup of it with each of his children daily. His lawn was his pride and joy, and he took great care of his home and his people. Cookouts were popular gatherings, and camping was another common pastime that the family enjoyed together. The major theme in Zim's life was making memories with his family - They meant the world to him, and he meant the world to them. It was no surprise that they will miss him so very much, but his legacy will live on in their hearts. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Suzanne Lavergne Guilbeau of Leonville; one son, Eddie Guilbeau and his wife, Lauren, of Opelousas; four daughters, Sue Ellen Guillory and her husband, Lance, of Pecaniere, Audrey Trahan and her husband, Chris, of Opelousas, Tina Dore' and her husband, Willis, of Patterson, and Blanche "Nay" Boudreaux and her husband, Victor, of Pecaniere; one sister, Rose Aymond of Opelousas; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-granddaughter, being raised by Suzanne and Zim, Nikki Elizabeth Guilbeau; one cousin by blood, brother by heart, Alexson Courville; and two granddogs. He was preceded in death by his mother, Naomi Guilbeau. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 p.m., Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Brett Dore', Brandon Stelly, Bryan Courville, Chris Trahan, II., Dustin Guilbeau, and Travis Guilbeau. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.