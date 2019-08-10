Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otis Richard. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Otis Richard, 71, who died Friday, August 9, 2019 at 6:38 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. Lenford Whitaker, Pastor of Pentecostals of Crowley will have opening prayer at the service. Scotty Smith, Associate Pastor of Pentecostals of Crowley, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. service time. Burial will be in North Hanks Cemetery. Lenford Whitaker Pastor of Pentecostals of Crowley will have closing prayer at the gravesite. Otis is survived by his wife, Carolyn Smith Richard of Crowley; one son, Otis J. "Joey" Richard and his wife Natalie of Rayne; one sister, Pearl Navarre of Navarre, FL; three brothers, Simon Richard and Wilfred Richard both of Rayne, Lawrence Richard, Jr. of Carencro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Bernice Romero Richard; two sisters, Theresa and Cecile Richard; one brother, Edward "Booga" Richard. Otis was a very proud man that served his country with pride during the Vietnam War as a United States Marine. He loved his family and friends unconditionally with a very giving heart. Big O loved cooking, woodworking, playing cards, taking long rides on the back roads, the New Orleans Saints most years, and always sharing what was on his mind with no filter. Otis above all was Genuine. He will be forever missed and loved.

