Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ouida (Gary) Morvant. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Erath 209 East Putnam Street Erath , LA 70533 (337)-937-0405 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ouida Gary Morvant, 87, will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at with Deacon Tim Marcantell officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 beginning at 9:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM. A native of Iberia Parish and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Morvant died at 11:53PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Maison du Monde Nursing Home. She taught catechism and was known for her love for cooking, crocheting, canning, playing cards, and dancing. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Mayo Morvant of Erath; two daughters, Connie Hanks and her husband Michael of Erath and Vickie Michaud and her husband Dale of Erath; four grandchildren, Timothy Hanks and his friend Nancy Trahan, Brett Michaud and his fiancée Desiree Dozier; Brock Michaud, and Tammy Blacknall; and three great grandchildren, Haley Hanks, Gavin Hanks, and Micah Michaud. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reginald and Mazie Dore Gary; a brother, Mossy Gary; and two sisters, Leurline Gary and Jerry Morvant. Serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Hanks, Brett Michaud, Brock Michaud, Gavin Hanks, Michael Hanks, and Dale Michaud. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Myriam Hutchinson, the staff of Maison du Monde Nursing Home, and Hospice of Acadiana. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at Funeral Services for Mrs. Ouida Gary Morvant, 87, will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at with Deacon Tim Marcantell officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 beginning at 9:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM. A native of Iberia Parish and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Morvant died at 11:53PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Maison du Monde Nursing Home. She taught catechism and was known for her love for cooking, crocheting, canning, playing cards, and dancing. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Mayo Morvant of Erath; two daughters, Connie Hanks and her husband Michael of Erath and Vickie Michaud and her husband Dale of Erath; four grandchildren, Timothy Hanks and his friend Nancy Trahan, Brett Michaud and his fiancée Desiree Dozier; Brock Michaud, and Tammy Blacknall; and three great grandchildren, Haley Hanks, Gavin Hanks, and Micah Michaud. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reginald and Mazie Dore Gary; a brother, Mossy Gary; and two sisters, Leurline Gary and Jerry Morvant. Serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Hanks, Brett Michaud, Brock Michaud, Gavin Hanks, Michael Hanks, and Dale Michaud. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Myriam Hutchinson, the staff of Maison du Monde Nursing Home, and Hospice of Acadiana. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close