Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mrs. Glenn Melancon, age 66, the former Pamela Lalande, who passed away Thursday, June 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Deacon Barney Lejeune will officiate at the services. Mrs. Melancon was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. She retired with over twenty years of employment with the State of Louisiana. Survivors include her husband of over forty-six years, Glenn Melancon; one daughter, Kami M. Lantier and her husband, Chris; one son, Kevin Melancon and his wife, Justin; two grandchildren, Logan Lantier and Mason Lantier; one sister, Jodie Huffman and her husband, Gary, all of Lafayette; one niece, Mandi Legnon and her husband, Steve; and one nephew, Jarod Huffman and his wife, Lacey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Lalande and the former Mary Ann Richoux; and one brother, Michael Lalande. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Jarod Huffman, Kevin Melancon, Logan Lantier, Mason Lantier, Chris Lantier and Steve Legnon. Honorary pallbearer will be Gary Huffman. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.
