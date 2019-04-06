Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Lynn Rathbun Zetty. View Sign

Pamela Lynn Rathbun Zetty, a native of Detroit, Michigan and long-time resident of Crowley, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She is survived by two sons and five grandchildren. In accordance with her wishes, her body was donated to Tulane University Medical Center, and no memorial services will be held. Special thanks to her caregivers at Courtyard Assisted Living, and to Angela Broussard and Gary Godeaux with Lourdes Hospice for their love and concern. Memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church, 121 W 8th St, Crowley, LA 70526. "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." -Matthew 5:4. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019

