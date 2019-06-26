Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Trahan. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Pamela Trahan will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at Nouvelle Church of the Nazarene, 105 Merchants Blvd. Lafayette, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 11 AM until time of memorial services at 1 PM. Deacon Cody Miller will officiate. Pamela A. Trahan, 61, passed away at The Carpenter House on Saturday, June 22, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Abbeville on June 14, 1958 to Willis P. Trahan and the former Lucille David, Pam was a lifelong resident of Youngsville. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Elizabeth, and her life centered around her family and friends. Pam loved cooking, game night with friends, and hosting the Youngsville Mardi Gras parade at her house, and she was an avid Saints fan. She strived to help others as often as she could, and she will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched. Pam is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Brown; sisters, Brenda Broussard, Mona Groetsch (Richard), Zelma Jackson (Cecil), Linda Gail Choplin (Sidney), Darlene Caron (Art); brother, David Trahan (Laurie); many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Valerie Dugas and Devin Melancon. Pam is preceded in death by her parents Willis and Lucille Trahan; sister Vivian Dugas; niece Carrie Dugas and brother-in-law Paul Ned Broussard. The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes, in particular Dr. Thomas Calais. They would also like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nursing staff at The Carpenter House. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 26 to June 28, 2019

