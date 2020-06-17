Funeral Services for Paris Ariel Patio, 7, will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Our Saviors Church, 101 Marie Antoinette St, Lafayette, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 AM until time of services at 12 PM. Burial will follow at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery. Pastor Marty DeRoussell will officiate the funeral services. Paris Ariel Patio was August 3, 2012, in Lafayette, Louisiana to Travis Patio and Simeko St Julien. She was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Lafayette General Hospital. Paris was a member of the Worship Team at Our Saviors Church (Midtown Campus). Paris was in third grade at J Wallace James Elementary. She loved to dance, talk, and play with her dolls. She had a good heart, loving soul, giving spirit, and had a "SPUNKY PERSONALITY". Those left to cherish her sweet memories are Travis Patio Sr. (Jalissa Ramirez) and Simeko St. Julien (Kerry Sam); brothers Travis Patio Jr., Kaleb Randle, Ja'Quaylon Williams; sister Traniece Sam, grandmother Elizabeth Morrison; paternal grandmother Susan Patio and grandfather Tony George. Paris also leaves lasting footprints on the hearts of a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and her extended family at J Wallace James Elementary School. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Gilbert St. Julien, paternal great great grandparents Joseph and Rita Patio; maternal great great grandparents Edward and Safer Morrison. Special thank you to the following: Our Saviors Church Family, The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, Dr. Bryan Sibley Dr. Jon Downs, Principal of J Wallace James Elementary, The Staff of J. Wallace James Elementary; Ms. Bridgette Bigas & Family, the Staff of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the many people that worked together to help us lay our beautiful Paris to rest. In honor of Paris all attendees are invited to wear Pink which was her favorite color. Donation in Paris' name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Paris Patio by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Paris Patio and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.