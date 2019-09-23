Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Comeaux. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word for Wynians Patrick Comeaux, age 67, who passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at his residence in Cankton. Msgr. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, will be officiating the services. Mr. Comeaux was a native of Lafayette, lived in Dallas for most of his life and a resident of Cankton. He was an Intensive Care Registered Nurse in Dallas for over 25 years where he cared for many critically ill patients over the years. Mr. Comeaux loved to play pool and was a fan of the New Orleans Saints. He also enjoyed driving and working on his antique car, Datson 280ZX. Survivors include three brothers, Kenneth Comeaux and his wife, Sonja, of Tomball, TX, Barry "Sam" Comeaux of Bristol, and Daryl Comeaux and his wife, Kay, of Sunset; two sisters, Connie Benoit and her husband, Kenneth, of Cankton, and Debbie Begnaud and her husband, Jerry, of Scott; one daughter, Shauntell McDermott and her husband, William, of Lafayette; and his lab, Brees. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Comeaux and the former Eula Rutledge. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time.

