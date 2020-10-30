1/1
Pat Tarver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, November 2, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Crowley for Pat Tarver, 80, who passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles. Rev. Cullen Clark, pastor of First Baptist Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. Inurnment will be held at a later date Welcome Home Cemetery in Grayson, LA. Pat was born in Caldwell Parish and resided in Columbia for most of her life until moving to Crowley in her later years. She owned and operated a salon in her hometown for over 20 years. Serving her community was one of her biggest attributes. Such as being a member of the Caldwell Parish School Board for 20 years where she served as the first woman president. Mrs. Tarver was extremely active in 4-H leadership and was recognized for her service in Washington DC. She never met a stranger and was always eagerly willing to give her heart to others through many activities especially fund raising for charities. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Wild and her husband Wayne of Crowley, and Wenda Tarver Carr and her husband Robert of Monroe; one granddaughter, Matisha Angelle Jenkins McCarthy and her husband Patrick of Santa Rosa, CA; and two brothers, Charles and Johnny Meredith both of Clarks, LA. Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Tarver; and her parents, Lee Washington and Elsie Lee Barnette Meredith. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Caldwell 4-H Foundation P.O. Box 1199 Columbia, LA 71418 and/or the Acadiana Baptist Academy: 1202 Academy Rd, Eunice, LA 70535. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved