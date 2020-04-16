Patricia "Pat" Olson, died peacefully at her home in Lafayette, LA on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born in Corsicana, Texas, graduated from Corsicana High School, then attended Hockaday Girls School in Dallas. From there, she enrolled and graduated from Southern Methodist University, earning a bachelor's degree in music. It was at SMU where she met and later married Eugene "Gene" Olson. Together they had two children - daughter, Kim and son, Randy. In 1961, the oil business moved them from Wichita, KS to Lafayette, LA. Although a Texan by birth, she quickly adopted and immersed herself in the Acadiana community. Pat began by teaching music at Tiny Tots Pre-School for several years. Later, she and her husband, Gene, formed a musical combo that performed locally and regionally. In addition, her voice was heard on local radio and television stations as well as on the LADCO stage. Though never aspiring to be a career woman, in the early 1970's she entered the real estate field joining several other brave women in a male dominated industry. This subsequently paved the way for thousands of women who would later follow in their footsteps. During her 40-year real estate career, she worked for several companies, owned her own brokerage firm, and served as the residential sales manager for Sterling Properties. Her impact there led to the creation of the "Pat Olson Award", given to those within the company who displayed outstanding service & integrity. Pat served on numerous committees with the Realtor Association of Acadiana & was elected its president in 1985. She received many honors including Realtor of the Year (1986), Honor Society lifetime member (1990), Lloyd G. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award (1999), & Realtor Emeritus Status from the National Association of Realtors for 40 years of service (2012). She was passionate about her community - serving in many capacities including the Krewes of Gabriel & Attakapas, Junior League of Lafayette, Pi Beta Phi Alumni Assn., Vision Lafayette, Governor's Education Transition Team, School Board Task Force, president of the Lafayette Public Education Fund, now known as LEF, chairman of the real estate division of United Way, board of directors of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, president of Acadiana Open Channel, and board member of Festival International & the Petroleum Club. Pat was a passionate supporter of the arts & frequent attender of all things musical & artistic. She was a charter member of Chorale Acadienne, singing with the choir for over 35 years, while also serving on the board of directors of the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra. But Friday nights were reserved for her favorite restaurant & beverage - La Fonda margaritas! She called her beloved restaurant the "Cheers" of Lafayette where "everybody knows your name". From a young age, Pat loved the Lord, & prayed fervently for her family & others. She loved the church, serving many years as choir director at St. Barnabas Episcopal & as a choir & vestry member at Ascension Episcopal. She also treasured her Thursday morning prayer & study group ladies. While a woman of many accomplishments & passions, her primary love was her family. In later years she married her childhood sweetheart, Bobby Ferguson, loving his children and grandchildren as her own. Known as Mom, Mimi, Nana, & Miss Pat to her family & extended family, she was always your biggest "fan" & made you feel like you were someone really special. Her greatest gift was the sincere love and encouragement she gave freely to all. Though she suffered in the final months of her life, she did so with the same grace and class in which she lived. Mom we love you - your legacy lives on… Survivors include her daughter, Kim Olson Carter, son, Randy Olson (Carol), grandchildren, Katherine Baab (Jordan), Erick Olson (Ashley), Christopher Olson, and two great grandchildren, Asher & Leo Olson. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Eugene O. Olson, her sister, Betty T. Edwards, and her late husband Robert "Bobby" Ferguson. Memorial contributions can be made in Pat Olson's name to Hospice of Acadiana, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra & Conservatory of Music, and Chorale Acadienne. Our heartfelt thanks to all have prayed for us & especially to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, and the three wonderful caregivers who served and loved her to the end. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a memorial service is being planned for a future date. View the obituary & guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020.