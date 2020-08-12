Patricia Ann Brignac Dorsey, Funeral services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Church for Patricia Ann Dorsey, age 82, the former Patricia Brignac, who passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Lafayette. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Ms. Dorsey was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas. She was a graduate of Academy of Immaculate Conception, Class of 1954. She was also a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake Nursing School. Patricia enjoyed gardening, writing, poetry and raising her daughters. "All-knowing God, so powerful, so strong, the light of my life, when all things go wrong. The sun in the sky, a spark of your light, the Commandments promise Heaven as our final right." Patricia Dorsey Survivors include her two daughters, Denise Domingue and husband, Preston, Ann Meyers; four grandsons, Michael Laborde, Mathew Laborde, Ethan Laborde and Quinn Meyers. She was preceded in death by her parents, George J. Brignac and the former Edna F. Montgomery; her husband, Don Dorsey; one brother, George Brignac, Jr.; and son-in-law, Elmo Laborde, Jr. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
