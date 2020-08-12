1/1
Patricia Ann Brignac Dorsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Brignac Dorsey, Funeral services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Church for Patricia Ann Dorsey, age 82, the former Patricia Brignac, who passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Lafayette. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Ms. Dorsey was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas. She was a graduate of Academy of Immaculate Conception, Class of 1954. She was also a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake Nursing School. Patricia enjoyed gardening, writing, poetry and raising her daughters. "All-knowing God, so powerful, so strong, the light of my life, when all things go wrong. The sun in the sky, a spark of your light, the Commandments promise Heaven as our final right." Patricia Dorsey Survivors include her two daughters, Denise Domingue and husband, Preston, Ann Meyers; four grandsons, Michael Laborde, Mathew Laborde, Ethan Laborde and Quinn Meyers. She was preceded in death by her parents, George J. Brignac and the former Edna F. Montgomery; her husband, Don Dorsey; one brother, George Brignac, Jr.; and son-in-law, Elmo Laborde, Jr. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas
4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 407-1907
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved