Patricia Ann Carter Cave
Patricia, a native Louisianian, was born on April 18, 1949 to the union of the late, Eugene Carter, Sr. and Virginia Pitcher Carter in Baton Rouge. She was a 1967 graduate of McKinley High School and attended Southern University A & M College at Baton Rouge. She later obtained a business degree from Spencer Community College. She was employed by the state of Louisiana for over 30 years until retirement. Patricia peacefully ascended from this life on Friday, October 2, 2020 at home. Funeral Service: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11 am at Greater Sixty Aid Baptist Church, 655 Gardere Lane, B.R., La. 70820. Viewing: 9 am to 11 am. Due to the pandemic seating is limited-Masks required.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
