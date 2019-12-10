Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Stelly. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 (337)-754-5725 Visitation 1:00 PM - 10:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM St. Francis Regis Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. Francis Regis Catholic Church Arnaudville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Patricia Ann Stelly, age 59, who passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in St. Franics Regis Catholic Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Christie Maddie and Trista Wilson. Giftbearers will be Doré Wilson, Karson Wilson and Eunice Bergeron. Musical selections will be provided by Debbie Leblanc, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, Isaiah 49, On Eagles Wings, and Hail Mary Gentle Woman. Ms. Stelly was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of Opelousas. She owned and operated The Mini Mart in Arnaudville for over 10 years. Patricia enjoyed sewing, going to the casino, and playing bingo, which was her favorite, especially the pulls tabs. She loved cooking for her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Ms. Stelly was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville. Survivors include two sons, Daniel John Wilson and his wife, Trista, of St. Augustine, FL, and Owen Lee Wilson, III of Gibsonton, FL; a daughter, Rachel Wilson and her fiancé, Chris Ortego, of Opelousas; two brothers, Lawrence Stelly and Patrick Paul Stelly, both of Arnaudville; three sisters, Betty Stelly and her husband, John, of Arnaudville, Versie Guidroz of Port Barre, and Eunice Bergeron and her husband, Roy Lee, of Arnaudville; a brother-in-law, Donald Guidroz; her grandchildren, Doré Wilson and Karson Wilson; her Godchildren, Kaden Taylor of Arnaudville and Donald Stelly or Maurice; and her granddogs, Dash, Bark-alyse and Sassy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Voorhies Stelly, Sr. and Clara Mae Lalonde Trahan; three brothers, Joseph Donald Stelly and his wife, Doresa, Voorhies Lee Stelly and Voorhies Stelly, Jr.; and two sisters, Clara Gail Marks and her husband, Donald Ray, and Rebecca Dean Stelly. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 1:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Owen Wilson, III, Daniel Wilson, Dwayne Marks, Chris Ortego, Destin Marks and Kaden Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Lawrence Stelly Patrick Stelly, Karson Wilson, John Stelly and Roy Lee Bergeron. She was preceded in death by her parents, Voorhies Stelly, Sr. and Clara Mae Lalonde Trahan; three brothers, Joseph Donald Stelly and his wife, Doresa, Voorhies Lee Stelly and Voorhies Stelly, Jr.; and two sisters, Clara Gail Marks and her husband, Donald Ray, and Rebecca Dean Stelly. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 1:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Owen Wilson, III, Daniel Wilson, Dwayne Marks, Chris Ortego, Destin Marks and Kaden Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Lawrence Stelly Patrick Stelly, Karson Wilson, John Stelly and Roy Lee Bergeron. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019 