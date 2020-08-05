Patricia B Foote, 81, a long-time resident of Lafayette, died at 6:36 am Sunday, August 2, 2020. Patricia was preceded in death by Harold L. Foote, her husband of 48 years. On Friday, August 7, from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm, the family will host viewing and visitation at Delhomme Funeral Home in Scott, LA. A 3:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1110 Old Spanish Trail, Scott, LA, followed by procession to Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for interment. Patricia was born on July 25, 1939 as Patricia Anne Bourgeois in Waveland, Mississippi. Patricia is survived by her five children, Jeanne Olson of Alexandria, Louisiana; Madina Olson of St. Louis, Missouri; Latina Olson of Tampa, Florida; Maurice Ducre Olson of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Laureen Olsen of Kingsport, Tennessee; and brother, J. D. Bourgeois of Gautier, Mississippi; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Foote; her parents, Ducre Wilbur Bourgeois and Mazie Eloise Carco; her sister, Audrey Bourgeois Cobb; her son, Robert Edward Olson; and her granddaughter, Honor Maria Banks Malcolm. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all events. Personal condolences may be sent to the Foote family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
