A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery for Patricia B. Palmer, 83, who passed away on April 29, 2020. Reverend Howard Blessing will officiate. Patricia, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late William Boyne and the former Pearl Lehman. Born in Houma and graduated from Terrebonne High, Class of 1955, she then attended LSU where she met her husband, Mott. Patricia and Mott then moved around Louisiana, raising their three sons, and eventually settling in Lafayette in 1969. Pat was employed by the Lafayette Parish School System, serving as a teacher's aide at LJ Alleman Middle School, leaving her position to further her education. She graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now UL-L) in 1987, with a Bachelor of Music in Performance Degree. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi and Sigma Alpha Iota. For a short time after her college graduation, she taught at St. Cecilia Catholic School in Broussard, LA. An avid performance musician & teacher, who adored every aspect of her profession, Pat was a private vocal and piano teacher. Patricia was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Her musical prowess led her to perform in various Catholic church settings, including as cantor at Our Lady of Fatima, St. Patrick's and Holy Cross. She also performed as a church organist on several occasions. She performed with Chorale Acadienne, the Acadiana Symphony Chorus, the UL Opera Guild and L'Heure de Musique, and she also played organ for the Lafayette Drillers semi-professional baseball team. A wonderful mother, grandmother and best friend; she will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her three sons, Mott F. Palmer Jr, Miles V. Palmer (Kim), and Mitchell J. Palmer; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Mott F. Palmer, Sr.; her parents, William and Pearl Boyne; and her seven siblings. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited on Monday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Palmer family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 2 to May 6, 2020.