Service Information
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory
108 Hardware Rd.
Broussard , LA 70518
(337)-330-8006
Visitation
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Life Center of St. Nicholas Catholic Church
7809 Weeks Island Road
Lydia , LA
Rosary
1:00 PM
Life Center of St. Nicholas Catholic Church
7809 Weeks Island Road
Lydia , LA
Service
2:00 PM
Life Center of St. Nicholas Catholic Church
7809 Weeks Island Road
Lydia , LA
Obituary

A gathering of family and friends celebrating the life of Patricia "Patti" C. Migues, 70 will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 visitation will begin at 9 AM in the Life Center of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 7809 Weeks Island Road Lydia, LA until time of Holy Mass at 2 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 1 PM. Father Randy Courville will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Patti had a beautiful heart and never met a stranger. She was affectionately known to many as "Nanny Pat" or "Momma Pat." She passed away peacefully with family and friends on August 24, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Amber, siblings Preston Crochet, Gary Crochet, Fay Crochet Hebert and their spouses, many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, special friends Sherry Prince, Marie Labiche, and Angel Fernandez. Patti also leaves her fur baby Winston Paul Migues who was her constant companion. She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew Migues; parents Arthur Crochet and Thelma Bergeron Crochet; sister Dianne Keppel and niece Staci Crochet Guidry. Her daughter would like to thank all Patti's family and friends for all the time and love they devoted to her throughout her life. Her family would also like to thank Dr. Carl M. Ditch and his compassionate office staff for providing such great care and friendship to Patti for many years. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019

