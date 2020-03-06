Guest Book View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand for Patricia Duples Dixon, 79, who passed away on March 2, 2020. Patricia was born on July 24, 1940, in New Orleans, LA, to Eunice and Norman Duples. Patricia lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every minute of her life. She was a member of the Krewe of Xanadu, being the eighth Queen of the organization and participating in Mardi Gras every year. She loved playing tennis at Red's and traveled to all of the major tennis tournaments around the world. She attended the U.S. Open, the French Open, the Australian Open and the Italian Open. Among the other pleasures of her life, she was an avid duplicate bridge player with the Acadiana Duplicate Bridge Club, attaining a Life Master Certificate in 2013. She was a certified open water scuba diver and she enjoyed skiing in the winter months. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Raymond Dixon, Jr.; her cousin, Maureen Callaway, whom she considered close enough to be sisters; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Patricia's final days were spent at Pelican Pointe Health Care Center, where the nurses and aides went above and beyond in caring for her needs and wishes. In her final days at Pelican Point, she was under the guidance of Grace Hospice and Palliative Care. The family wishes to thank all of the people and doctors who cared for her during the last five years, particularly Kimberly Arvie, her personal caregiver and friend for the last year; Dr. Ken McCarron; Dr. Greg Gidman; Dr. Steven Simpson; Dr. Steven Stairs; and Dr. Chris LaGraize. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The Celebration of Life will continue at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Patricia's name to www.stjude.org.

