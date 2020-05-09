Patricia Hollier
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Patricia Hollier, 73, who passed away at her residence on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Patricia is survived by five sons, Johnny Hollier, Jr. of Youngsville, Christopher Fontenot and his wife Tammy of Scott, Troy Hollier and his wife Tessa of Carencro, Nicklas Hollier of Lafayette, and Eddie Fontenot of Lafayette; two sisters, Cathy Fontenot of Bryan, TX, and Pamela Malamphy and her husband Rick of Williamsburg, VA; one brother, Michael Fontenot and his wife Shirley of Houston, TX; ten grandchildren, Yvonne LeBlanc, Mallory LeBlanc, Kayla Hollier, Tiffany Winn, Anna Fontenot, Keely Winn, Brandi Thibodeaux, Brandon Thibodeaux, Tucker Hollier, and Tate Hollier; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna Lucille and Edmon Fontenot. She was a member of Scott Baptist Church, and in her free time enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, her favorite television shows (especially Walker Texas Ranger), taking care of children, and spending time with her friends. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 9 to May 13, 2020.
