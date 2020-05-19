A Memorial Celebration will be held at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm for Patricia L. Gannon, 68, who passed away in Lafayette on Sunday, May 17th. With regards to the COVID-19 State mandates, attendance in the funeral home will be limited to 75 persons or less at any given time and with adherence to social distancing guidelines. Patricia Lynn Gausman Gannon was born May 9, 1952, in Lawton, Oklahoma and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Patricia graduated from Lawton Sr. High School in Lawton, OK. After high school, she studied Liberal Arts at Cameron University in Lawton and received a Master's degree in Education from the University of Southwest LA, now UL-Lafayette. Patricia worked as an educator with the Lafayette Parish School System. A gifted journalist, Patricia wrote for the Daily Advertiser in Lafayette until 2013 when she became a society writer for The Advocate in Baton Rouge. Patricia is survived by her beloved daughter, Kathleen Gannon, of Lafayette; her pet cat companion, "Waffles" and numerous associates and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis F. and Kathleen Leone McCray Gausman and her brother, Ronald Gausman. The family wishes to thank The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Patricia and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's name to the St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter at www.thehelp4lapets.com/donate or Vermilion Animal Aid at www.aavarescue.com/support-our-rescue.php. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 19 to May 21, 2020.