Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Patricia Ann Stelly, age 59, the former Patricia Richard, who passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her residence in Washington. Deacon Jerome Collins, of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Stelly was a native of Church Point and a resident of Washington. She was employed with Washington State Bank for the past 9 years. Patricia enjoyed dancing, sitting by her pond watching the ducks come in, and wooing her cows back in. Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Roland Stelly, Sr.; her parents, Nolton Joseph Richard and the former Lima Marie Daigle; two sons, Roland Stelly, Jr. and his wife, Kylie, of Washington, and Tommy Stelly and his wife, Heather, of Church Point; a daughter, Katie Stelly Brown and her husband, Justin, of Oak Grove, Kentucky; a brother, Nolan Richard of Church Point; a sister, Dolores Thibodeaux and her husband, Ernest, of Lewisburg; seven grandchildren, Hunter Stelly, Kyle Stelly, Olivia Stelly, Kara Stelly, Aidan Stelly, Lucas Brown and Ember Brown; and two Godchildren, Robbie Thibodeaux and David Thibodeaux. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Roland Todd Stelly; and a brother, David Allen Richard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Friday and will be extended until after the service until 9:00 p.m. Friday.

