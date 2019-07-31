Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Roberts Gauthier. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Genevieve Catholic Church Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"Come to me, all who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28. Patricia R. Gauthier was given rest on July 28, 2019, after a brief illness. She died peacefully at her home in Sunset. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at a 12:00 Noon Mass of Christian Burial at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette. Reverend Bill John Melancon, Pastor of St. Rita Catholic Church in Catahoula will be the Celebrant of the funeral services. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Lectors will be Garrett Pavy, Jean-Paul Abshire, and Lindsey Pavy. Giftbearers will be Elizabeth Pavy and Pamela Abshire. Stephanie Hoffpauir, vocalist and organist will sing, "Amazing Grace", "Ave Maria", "Hail Mary, Gentle Woman", and "Wind Beneath My Wings". Eulogist will be Elizabeth Pavy. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary D. Gauthier; her devoted daughters, Elizabeth W. Pavy and Pamela W. Abshire; a very special son-in-law, Ted D. Pavy; her much loved grandchildren, Benjamin Pavy and wife, Lindsey Pavy, Garrett Pavy, Dr. Jean-Paul Abshire and fiance, Danielle Hebert, and Jacques Abshire and his intended, Chandler Patin; the apples of her eyes, great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Marlie Pavy; her step-sons, Troy and Ricky Gauthier and their families. She is also survived by one sister, Gloria Daigle and two brothers, George "Joe" and Jimmy Roberts; her brother and sister in-law, Lane and Lanny Gauthier. She was preceded in death by her parents, Angelas and Anna Wiltz Roberts; three sisters, Ruscella Hamilton, Genevieve Caillier, and Mary Ann Birou; four brothers, Talbert, Leroy, A.J., and Ronnie Roberts; her in-laws, Jules and Daisy Gauthier. A native of Lafayette, and a current resident of Sunset, Patricia "Patsy" attended N.P. Moss and graduated from Lafayette High School. She was a cheerleader, played on the basketball team, and was voted best looking, most likely to succeed, and most intelligent. During her lifetime, she enjoyed gardening and reading. As a young city of Lafayette retiree, she devoted her time to her family. During her retirement years, she worked part time at La Mode shoes. Gary and Patsy enjoyed traveling and made wonderful memories over the years. She was present at every event and special moment of her grandsons' lives. Her support and prayers for each one of them was unwavering. Most recently, she was a beaming great-grandmother, in the front row seat, cheering for "her little girls" as they performed in their dance review. She enjoyed time with her classmates every month during their special luncheons at Dons Downtown. This dear lady will be greatly missed. Pallbearers will be Ted Pavy, Benjamin Pavy, Garrett Pavy, Dr. Jean-Paul Abshire, Jacques Abshire and Rickey Gauthier. A Rosary will be prayed by her N. P. Moss girlfriends on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 6:30 PM. 