Service Information

Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette , LA 06506
(337)-235-9449

Visitation
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
201 East Bayou Pkwy

Rosary
11:45 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
201 East Bayou Pkwy

Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
201 East Bayou Pkwy

Celebration of Life
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
City Club

Obituary

On October 15th 2019, we truly lost an Angel from this Earth. Patricia Lucille Robicheaux Toce, after a long and courageous battle with ALS, went on to her reward. Patty lived a life based exclusively upon her Christian Faith. Her relationship with Christ, through her beloved St. Pius X Catholic Church, was unparalleled in devotion and service. Patty's ability to let Him guide her words and actions was the foundation of her human beauty. Patty was a woman of extraordinary elegance, kindness, humility, grace and class. She was born in Lafayette on June 10th 1936. Patty was 83. Patty Lou, as she was affectionately referred to by her husband of 62 years, Paul Marion Toce Sr., left the Southwest Louisiana Institute of Technology, now UL Lafayette, to marry Paul Sr, despite having straight A's her entire freshman year. After the birth of their first child, the couple moved to Europe where Paul Sr. served in the United States Air Force as a First Lieutenant. Patty and Paul Sr. moved back to the States with Lil' Paul where she gave birth to Victor Toce, Andre' Toce, and Patty Lou Toce. Patty lost her fifth child, through a late miscarriage due to Rh factors, now preventable. She was an incredibly devoted and loving mother. If you knew her rambunctious sons when they were young, she was such a mother despite her patience being severely tested on a recurring basis. Most dear to Patty, other than her husband whom she always put first, was her family. She and Paul Sr. travelled the world together with their children - from the dove-hunting fields of Mexico, to the double black diamond ski slopes of Aspen and Vail, to the Grand Canyon, Yosemite National Park, Disney Resorts in California and Florida, to countless days with the family water skiing and hang gliding at False River, to the Vatican, and to the ancient ruins of Pompeii. The family enjoyed experiences beyond compare, which will be cherished forever. And yes, Patty could ski black diamond runs better than most. She seldom, if ever, fell. And shoot dove . . . she was an ace. To this day, those family experiences have joined Patty's children at the heart and soul. Patty was an avid tennis player into her late 70's. She was rated as a 4.0, and at one point was the #1 player on the Red's ladder. She often competed successfully with women who were 20 to 30+ years her junior. Patty had 16 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren, which earned her the venerable and beloved title of "MeeMa". Patty and Paul Sr. shared their blessings generously with the community, from founding a perpetual geology scholarship grant at UL Lafayette, helping to build the new St Pius X Catholic Church and the Elementary School, supporting orphaned children in Uganda Africa, to constant donations over the years supporting hundreds of charitable causes for the less fortunate throughout Lafayette and beyond. Patty never said no to any worthy cause. Paul Sr. predeceased Patty on November 27, 2017. Patty was preceded in death by her father, Albert Joseph Robicheaux Sr. ("AJ"), and her mother, Ida Belle Foco Robicheaux. She is survived by her children, Dr. Paul Toce, Vic Toce, Andre' Toce, and Patty Toce Marshall. She is also survived by her brothers, Tommy Robicheaux, Jimmy Robicheaux, and Al Robicheaux. The entire family thanks her Rosary group who diligently came over every week to pray with MeeMa. Heartfelt thanks also to all the many nurses and care givers who were so wonderful to her in her last years. We are so appreciative of every loving act of kindness. There truly is a special place in heaven for each one of you! Many thanks also go out to the beloved members of Patty's Bible Study Group, her Bridge Club, the AquaBelles (synchronized underwater swimming team) and her tennis buddies. Personal condolences may be sent to the Toce family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Just as Patty would do, we extend our love and thanks to all of the families and friends who shared her life, and helped to make it extraordinary.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, 2019

