Patricia ("Pat") Robison Smith passed away on January 23, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Lorien Johnson of Tampa, FL, and 4 grandchildren: Brooke, Will, Eleanor, and Jessica. An attorney by training, Pat and her husband, Prentice, practiced law in Baker before moving their office to Zachary. Pat was an avid crossword puzzle fan, often completing the NY Times Sunday puzzle. She will be missed.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019