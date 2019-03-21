Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Dale Miniex. View Sign

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home in Grand Coteau for Patrick Dale Miniex, age 59, who passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. The Rev. Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Survivors include two daughters, Imani Miniex of Los Angeles, CA and Denayia Miniex of New York, NY; three brothers, Charles "Ray" Miniex, Gabriel "GI" Miniex and his wife, Veronica, all of Houston and Alton Miniex and his wife, Joyce, of Beaumont; three sisters, Anna Miniex Lyons and her husband, Wilbert, of Beaumont, Jane Simon of New Orleans and Margaret "Lucy" Guilbeau of Houston; an aunt, Hazel Plumber and her husband, John; a brother-in-law, George Fontenot Sr.; a sister-in-law, Essie Carter Miniex; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Miniex Jr. and the former Pamela Miller; his maternal grandparents, Sophie Wheeler Miller and Edmond Miller; his paternal grandparents, Mary Knox Miniex and Joe Miniex Sr.; two brothers, Paul James Miniex and Edmond Miniex; a sister, Rosa Belle Miniex Fontenot; and a brother-in-law, Frances "Peanut" Guilbeau. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home in Grand Coteau for Patrick Dale Miniex, age 59, who passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. The Rev. Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Survivors include two daughters, Imani Miniex of Los Angeles, CA and Denayia Miniex of New York, NY; three brothers, Charles "Ray" Miniex, Gabriel "GI" Miniex and his wife, Veronica, all of Houston and Alton Miniex and his wife, Joyce, of Beaumont; three sisters, Anna Miniex Lyons and her husband, Wilbert, of Beaumont, Jane Simon of New Orleans and Margaret "Lucy" Guilbeau of Houston; an aunt, Hazel Plumber and her husband, John; a brother-in-law, George Fontenot Sr.; a sister-in-law, Essie Carter Miniex; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Miniex Jr. and the former Pamela Miller; his maternal grandparents, Sophie Wheeler Miller and Edmond Miller; his paternal grandparents, Mary Knox Miniex and Joe Miniex Sr.; two brothers, Paul James Miniex and Edmond Miniex; a sister, Rosa Belle Miniex Fontenot; and a brother-in-law, Frances "Peanut" Guilbeau. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau, 289 Church Street, (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro

4117 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

(337) 896-6366 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close