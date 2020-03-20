Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick George Hardesty. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Graveside service 10:00 AM Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 50 persons or less at one time. Graveside services will be held for Mr. Patrick George Hardesty on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10:00 am at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Patrick Hardesty died at Lafayette General Regional Medical Center on March 18, 2020. Patrick was born on June 16, 1931 in Mobile, Alabama. His life's journey took him to many adventurous destinations, from San Diego's Camp Pendleton Boot Camp where he served proudly in the Korean War. Returning, he attended Auburn University and then graduated from Southern Mississippi in Geology. Working in the Oil & Gas industry he traveled throughout the Western US & Alaska. He returned to the South, settling in Thibodaux, LA where he met and married Patricia Edwins. In 1976 an opportunity moved them to Lafayette, LA where he had a successful career in oil & gas service sales. The Marine Corps & oil & gas industry has lost a beloved veteran, friend and loyal member of over 50 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia E Hardesty, daughter, Idell Lacombe, son Patrick G. Hardesty, Jr.; sons in law, Bruce Lacombe and James Rocco; daughter in law, Jennifer F. Hardesty; grandchildren, Ryan Lacombe, Kendall L. Corbitt, Courtney Lacombe, Isabella Rocco, William Rocco, Blake Hardesty, Ava Hardesty, Ella Hardesty, and great grandchildren, Elise Lacombe, Emily Corbitt. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Hardesty; mother, Ann Hardesty; brother, Charles L. Hardesty, Jr.; daughter Shann Hardesty Rocco, and nephews, Pat and Chuck Hardesty. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Patrick G. Hardesty's name to the . A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hardesty family to the city of Lafayette and the Acadiana Oil &Gas Industry. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020

