Patrick Michael Kent, tragically and unexpectedly lost at sea on or around June 10, 2019. He was 70 yrs. old. Pat was preceded in death by his father, Raymond August Kent; mother Marjorie Breaux Kent Triche; sister Sharon Kent Hubbel Roberts. Pat is survived by his sister Pamela White Callaway and previous partner Melissa Maloney. Loving uncle to Lindsay W. Dugas (Michael Dugas), Savannah and Dakota Dugas, Stephanie W. Callaway, and Ayden and Ashtyn Campo. His loss is mourned by his aunt Mary Breaux, cousins and his beloved partner Karen Blake. Pat was born Aug. 5, 1948 and raised in the New Orleans 9th Ward. He attended St. Maurice Catholic School, graduated from Chalmette High School and earned a master's degree in psychology from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. Moving to Uptown New Orleans, he worked as manager of the St. Bernard Substance Abuse Clinic then moved to St. Tammany to become manager of Northlake Addictive Disorder Clinic. In 1988, he was appointed regional director of the Region 9 Office of Addictive Disorders by the LA State Dept. of Health and Hospitals. Pat was instrumental in bringing several beneficial programs to Region 9: Intensive Outpatient Programs, The Drug Court Program, The Outreach Program and Gambling Services. He wrote the bill for Region 9 to become an autonomous entity and bringing advanced techniques utilizing Gestalt Therapy to his staff. Pat was loved and respected by all who knew him. Pat was an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed and fostered conversations and philosophical discussions with everyone on the open wrap-around porch of his home. His desire to help people and his "open door policy" encouraged anyone to visit. Pat was a dedicated sailor, whose passion for sailing took him all over the Caribbean. He loved the sea and loved sailing with friends, often returning to his favorite place in the world, Belize. He loved life, family and friends. His desire to help people and his "open door policy" encouraged anyone to visit. Pat was a dedicated sailor, whose passion for sailing took him all over the Caribbean. He loved the sea and loved sailing with friends, often returning to his favorite place in the world, Belize. He loved life, family and friends. He was a very caring son, a wonderful brother, adoring uncle and great friend. He was blessed in having spent a lifetime enjoying doing what he loved, and he will be missed by all who had the privilege of calling him FRIEND. A Celebration of Life is planned for September 21, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at 224 Lamarque Street, Mandeville. 