Private funeral services will be held at a later date for Patrick Raymond Trahan, age 63, who passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence in Leonville. Mr. Trahan was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Leonville where he was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. He was previously employed with Lafayette Woodworks for over 20 years and for Trend Services, Inc. in Lafayette for the past 6 years. He enjoyed woodworking and had always been a builder and a perfectionist for as long as his family can recall. He handed down many of his woodworking tools to his son and assisted in getting him started with Top Notch Woodworks of Leonville. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and taking his dog, Peanut, with him on his golf cart and boat. Patrick was a kind and quiet soul and a steady and reliable man. He also enjoyed fishing, especially for bass, gardening, and relaxing at the camp in Toledo Bend. Survivors include a son, Patrick Clifford Trahan and his wife, Dawn, of Leonville; his father, Paul Raymond Trahan of Lafayette; a stepson, Michael David and his wife, Amber, of Leonville; a stepdaughter, Salina Stelly and her husband, Jason, of Pecaniere; a brother, Anthony "Tony" Trahan of Lafayette; a sister-in-law, Stephanie Trahan; ten grandchildren, Morgan Trahan, Peyton Trahan, Rylie Trahan, Bailee Lanclos, Dawson Lanclos, Daniel Stelly, Jamie Stelly, Syrus Cormier, Kaiser Guidroz and Anzlee Cormier; and his beloved dog, Peanut. He was preceded in death by his fiancée and love of his life, Mary David; his mother, the former Rose "T-May" Guillot; a son, Matthew Raymond Trahan; and a brother, Paul Michael Trahan. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 2 to May 5, 2020.