Graveside Services will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Lafayette Memorial Park for Patsy Hopkins Borland, 96, who passed away on April 13, 2020. Rev. Max Zehner, Pastor of First United Methodist Church will conduct the funeral services. Patsy, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Walker Hopkins and the former Fay Regester. Pat attended South Park High School and worked as a long distance telephone operator. Her love of dancing led her to her true love and husband, Allen Borland. She taught him to dance and they fell in love, marrying when she was twenty and he was twenty-two. They were married sixty-seven years before being separated by his death in 2011. Pat was a stay at home mom and volunteer. She was the boys' Cub Scout Den Mother, the girls' Girl Scout Leader, a Sunday School teacher, on the board of Southwest Rehab Center, a Pink Lady at Lafayette General, and was involved in several ladies' groups in town. She loved to volunteer and help out in her community wherever she was needed. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lafayette. When asked about her faith, she always told her children, "God is love." Pat loved card games and games of all kinds. Mahjong, Bourre', and Mexican Train were her favorites, and she passed this love on to her children and grandchildren. She rarely lost. Her children remember lots of parties at their house growing up. She loved to entertain and was imaginative and creative with décor and party themes. She was a talented seamstress, sewing many of the clothes for her girls, making lovely pillows and curtains for her home and her children's homes and lovingly creating nursery décor for her grandchildren. She was down to earth, never stuffy, and she was a great cook. Everyone who entered her house felt welcomed and comfortable. She and Bud never missed an opportunity to travel, especially to visit their children and grandchildren, even if it meant going overseas. The grandkids have fond memories of Camp Grandma & Paw Paw from their summers, full of laughter and joy. Pat was a beautiful woman, a loving wife, a dedicated mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was loved and admired; she was always grateful, and she lived a good and happy life. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by son, Carter Allen Borland (Nannette); son, Thomas Aaron Borland (Jerre); daughter, Patricia Borland Doughty; grandchildren, Devonne K. Francis (Greg), Annette M. Forbes (Mac), Allen L. Thibeaux (Tracy), Christopher A. Borland (Amy), Jeremy S. Thibeaux, Andrew C. Borland, Michael W. Borland (Gigi), Thomas L. Thibeaux, Timothy J. Borland, Jonathan M. Borland (Rachel), Benjamin T. Borland (Susan), Wesley A. Borland and Audrey E. Borland; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Allen Milton Borland; daughter, Clara Borland Thibeaux; parents, Walker and Fay Hopkins; sons-in-law, Michael R. Doughty and Jerome F. Thibeaux; siblings, Clyde Hopkins, Lucille Hopkins Blanchard and Loyd Hopkins; and sister-in-law, Sue Borland Kelley. The family will hold a private visitation on Monday, April 20, 2020. The family wishes to express special thanks to her loving caregiver, Lisa Baudoin, and the staff and personal assistants at The Blake at Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Patsy's honor, to First United Methodist Church of Lafayette, 703 Lee Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501. Personal condolences may be sent to the Borland family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate on Apr. 17, 2020.