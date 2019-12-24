Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Marie Huval Broussard. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Patsy Marie Huval Broussard, loving and devoted wife, mother, Granny and friend to all whose lives she touched. She passed away in Christiansburg, Virginia while doing something she loved, traveling to be a part of her granddaughter's graduation from Virginia Tech University. She left us to be with Our Lord and Savior in the early hours of December 20, 2019, at the age of 73. Born in Coteau, Louisiana on May 14, 1946, she is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 52 years, Ronald E. "Ronnie" Broussard; four children and two daughters-in-law, Brent and Kecia Broussard of South Riding, VA, Tiffany Broussard Hebert and fiancé, Robert DuBose of Youngsville, LA. Ryan and Wendle Broussard of Woodstock, IL, and Brandy Megan Broussard also of Youngsville, LA; ten beautiful grandchildren whom she loved and adored, Anna, Noah and Conner Broussard, Morgan and Evan Hebert, Willow and Blossom Broussard, and McKenzie, Micah and Marley Wadsworth. To them they called her their "G.O.A.T", Greatest Of All Time. She is also survived by her sister, Mrs. Betty Westbrook, and countless aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noy Paul Huval and Rena Dore' Huval; brother Alton Huval and brother-in-law, Carroll "Wes" Westbrook. She was a graduate of New Iberia High School, Class of 1964. Patsy and Ronnie were married on August 12, 1967 and thus began their life of traveling and adventure all over the world. She made friends everywhere she went from Coteau to Kuwait, Indonesia to Louisiana. She loved any and every craft she could get her hands on and mastered them all. The fondest memories she loved to share were of her friends that became like family in Kuwait and Indonesia. She left too soon with many unfinished plans. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. Funeral services for Patsy Huval Broussard will be held at a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau, Louisiana. Reverend Brian Harrington will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and Father Ed Degeyter will be the Concelebrant. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery. The family will receive guests on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Martin & Castille - SOUTHSIDE Location from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a Rosary being prayed at 7:00PM in the Funeral Home, led by The Men's Rosary Group of New Iberia. Visitation will resume on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. 