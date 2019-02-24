Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy "Gladice" Roger. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at an 11:30 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Patsy "Gladice" Roger, the former Patsy Stelly, age 85, who passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens. Deacon Byrne Winn of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Mrs. Roger was a native of Grand Coteau and a resident of Carencro for over forty years. Survivors include one daughter, Linda Faye Aucoin of Carencro; four grandchildren, Michelle Schexnayer of Rayne, Brandi Herpin of Crowley, Cricket Aucoin of Crowley and Dawn Aucoin of Carencro; three great grandchildren, Tori, Jordan, Chalaise, Kyper, Mylan, Jasia, Aanis, Tatum and Paisley; a host of great grandchildren; two nephews, Charles "Red" Cormier and Sidney Cormier; and two nieces, Carmen Conques and Brenda Conques. She is preceded in death by one son, Curtis Joseph Aucoin; her husband, Raymond Roger; her parents, Clay Stelly and the former Louisiana Kidder; and three sisters, Vivian S. Gaspard, Mary S. Bearb and Ruby S. Conques. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. The family of Patsy "Gadice" Roger would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the member of staff of Evangeline Oaks Guest House, Mr. Allen, Phyllis, Natasha, Roland and April for their care and compassion. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

