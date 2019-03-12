Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pattie Prather Stephens. View Sign

Pattie Prather Stephens, age 70, died in her home in Opelousas, LA on March 10, 2019. Pattie will always be remembered for her sweet disposition and her kindness toward all people and animals. She loved spending time with her family and many close friends. In years past she was known for her good cooking and hosting dinner gatherings. She was a 1965 graduate from AIC in Opelousas and attended Northwestern State University. She is survived by daughter Aimee DeJean Romero and husband, Jay from Baton Rouge, LA. A son, Warren Gantt Dejean from Tuscon, AZ. A daughter Katherine Stephens Higginbotham and husband, Dustin Higginbotham of Longmont, CO and three grandchildren she adored. She is also survived by her brother Brent Prather, MD and wife Patty Prather, her Aunt Julie Torian and Uncle Lee Halphen, nieces, nephew, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr George and Kitty Prather and her sister, Mellie P Fonger. The family would like to thank all her dear friends for sharing so many good times with Pattie. Thank you for your love and constant concern. We would like to thank all those who cared for Pattie but our greatest gratitude is to Darlene Fruge for her angelic care and devotion for many years. And lastly a thanks to the kind people of Opelousas from the workers at Hacienda Resturant where Pattie, her brother and friends met bi-weekly for lunch. To the hair stylists at Inspirations, you were her extended family. Visitation will begin on Friday at 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. on March 15, 2019 at Sibille Funeral Home, Opelousas LA followed by graveside services at Bellevue Memorial Cemetery. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at Pattie Prather Stephens, age 70, died in her home in Opelousas, LA on March 10, 2019. Pattie will always be remembered for her sweet disposition and her kindness toward all people and animals. She loved spending time with her family and many close friends. In years past she was known for her good cooking and hosting dinner gatherings. She was a 1965 graduate from AIC in Opelousas and attended Northwestern State University. She is survived by daughter Aimee DeJean Romero and husband, Jay from Baton Rouge, LA. A son, Warren Gantt Dejean from Tuscon, AZ. A daughter Katherine Stephens Higginbotham and husband, Dustin Higginbotham of Longmont, CO and three grandchildren she adored. She is also survived by her brother Brent Prather, MD and wife Patty Prather, her Aunt Julie Torian and Uncle Lee Halphen, nieces, nephew, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr George and Kitty Prather and her sister, Mellie P Fonger. The family would like to thank all her dear friends for sharing so many good times with Pattie. Thank you for your love and constant concern. We would like to thank all those who cared for Pattie but our greatest gratitude is to Darlene Fruge for her angelic care and devotion for many years. And lastly a thanks to the kind people of Opelousas from the workers at Hacienda Resturant where Pattie, her brother and friends met bi-weekly for lunch. To the hair stylists at Inspirations, you were her extended family. Visitation will begin on Friday at 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. on March 15, 2019 at Sibille Funeral Home, Opelousas LA followed by graveside services at Bellevue Memorial Cemetery. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas. Funeral Home Sibille Funeral Home

2309 George Drive

Opelousas , LA 70570

(337) 948-6523 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close