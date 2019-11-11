Paul Allen Richards

Service Information
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA
70563
(337)-369-6336
Obituary
Funeral services for Paul Allen Richards, 79, will be held Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM in David Funeral Home. Pastor David Jefferies Pastor of Highland Baptist Church in New Iberia officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday November 12, 2019 at David Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will continue Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington LA. Paul was a native of Crowley and a resident of Lafayette; he was a retired LT. Colonel from the US Air Force. He loved playing golf and spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife Evanette Richards; his daughter Christine Charrier; two sons Paul Richards Jr. and Giles Bradley; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and his loving boxer dog Sarah. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife Ann Lyman Richards; and his parents Paul Richard and Marjorie Keller Puissegur. Condolences may be sent to the Richards family at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville Hwy (337) 837-9887 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
