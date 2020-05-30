Paul Aubyn Ibsen
Paul Aubyn Ibsen, 71, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:45 a.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Crowley. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Paul's wishes were to have his body donated to science to further the research of Alzheimer's and Dementia, however beings he was Covid 19 positive this could not take place. He is survived by his wife, Chasidy Trahan Ibsen of Crowley; one daughter, Lauren Ibsen and her daughter, Lana; one son, Johnathan Ibsen and his daughter, Emma; one sister, Donna Kinasewich; one brother, Bruce Ibsen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Doreen Bruce Ibsen; his maternal grandparents, Frederick Bruce and Margaret Collins; his paternal grandparents, Frederick Ibsen and Minnie Norman. The family requests memorial donations be mailed to Chasidy Ibsen, 603 East 1st Street, Crowley, LA 70526 or online at paypal@cajunqueen306@yahoo.com. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
