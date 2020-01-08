Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Briscoe. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Paul Briscoe, age 59, who passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence in Sunset. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery. Mr. Briscoe was a native and lifelong resident of Sunset. He was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church. Mr. Briscoe drove cross country trucks for J.B. Hunt for over ten years and he was currently employed by both Hebert Farms for over 30 years and Daniel Lyons Hay Farm for over ten years. Paul played the saxophone and was a gifted, self-taught, piano and harmonica player. He was a jack of all trades and there was nothing that he could not accomplish if given the task from building a beautiful oak bed for his niece, to major mechanical issues. Everyone leaned on Paul for so many things and it is now evident why God chose "Lean on Me" as his most favorite piano piece to play. He will be greatly missed by his family who loved him dearly and those who were privileged to call him friend. Survivors include one daughter, Valencia Chavis and her husband, McArther, of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Ty Abra Aggison, Tangala Simpson and Travarious Francis; two step grandchildren, Darion Chavis and McKiaya Chavis; six sisters, Melva Rose Angelle and her husband, Leroy, of Lafayette, Loretta Gray and her husband, Joseph, of Lafayette, Elizabeth Martin and her husband, Roland, of Carencro, Priscilla Bright and her husband, Edwin, of Franklin, Tennessee, Ida B. Key and her husband, John of Sunset and Cynthia Briscoe and brother-in-law Adam Batiste of Cankton; six brothers, Percy Briscoe and his wife, Beatrice, of Carencro, Oliver Briscoe and his wife, Carolyn, of Lafayette, Edward Briscoe and his wife, Gloria, of Church Point, Anthony Briscoe of Church Point, Howard Briscoe of Joelton,TN and Joseph Briscoe and his wife, Nell, of Houston, TX; 35 very special nieces and nephews; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin J. Briscoe and Dorothy Lewis Briscoe both natives of Sunset; his maternal grandparents, Joseph V. Lewis and Ida Sam Lewis; his paternal grandparents, Ollie Briscoe, Bernadette Thomas Guidry and Spencer Guidry Sr; sisters-in-law, Brenda Weakly Briscoe, formerly of Memphis, TN and Shirley Monroe Briscoe, formerly of Church Point; nephew, Nicholas Briscoe; and niece, Sharonda Lynn Angelle. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. A rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m.

