Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Credeur. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Paul Credeur, 92, who passed away at his residence in Lafayette on Friday, January 24, 2020. Interment will be in St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Cemetery in Duson, Louisiana. Reverend Gary Schexnayder, Retired, will conduct the funeral services. Cherishing his memory is his beloved wife of 69 years, Helen Credeur of Lafayette; his two daughters, Paula Credeur Begnaud and her husband, Kenneth of Lafayette, and Janet Credeur Dodge and her husband, Aaron of Breaux Bridge; his brother, Nelson Credeur; five grandchildren, Jennifer Begnaud Morrow and her husband, Tony, Shannon Dodge Saintes and her husband, Jimmy, Kristie Begnaud Benoit and her husband, Brent, Corey Dodge, and Kevin Dodge and his wife, Kaylee Shields, and six great grandchildren, Cael Morrow, Jillian Saintes, Lanie Benoit, Heath Saintes, Ava Saintes, and Kenlie Benoit. Mr. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Elvina Guilbeau Credeur; a sister, Nita Marie Drake, and a brother, Raoul Credeur. A native and resident of Lafayette all his life, Mr. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Serving the Lafayette Community, he was a bus driver with Lafayette Transit for fourteen years and Lafayette Concrete for fourteen years. Upon retirement, he enjoyed many days in good ole Holly Beach, where he loved trolling, drying shrimp and managing his rental properties. His Holly Beach years were the best years of his life, spent with his wife, and doing what they loved. He was an honest and good man and a friend to anyone and everyone. He will be deeply missed by his family that he so loved spending time with. Pallbearers will be Tony Morrow, Cael Morrow, Corey Dodge, Kevin Dodge, Jimmy Saintes, Heath Saintes, and Brent Benoit. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Begnaud, Aaron Dodge, Nelson Credeur, and Nelson Credeur, Jr. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to time of service. A Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc at 10:00 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Paul Credeur, 92, who passed away at his residence in Lafayette on Friday, January 24, 2020. Interment will be in St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Cemetery in Duson, Louisiana. Reverend Gary Schexnayder, Retired, will conduct the funeral services. Cherishing his memory is his beloved wife of 69 years, Helen Credeur of Lafayette; his two daughters, Paula Credeur Begnaud and her husband, Kenneth of Lafayette, and Janet Credeur Dodge and her husband, Aaron of Breaux Bridge; his brother, Nelson Credeur; five grandchildren, Jennifer Begnaud Morrow and her husband, Tony, Shannon Dodge Saintes and her husband, Jimmy, Kristie Begnaud Benoit and her husband, Brent, Corey Dodge, and Kevin Dodge and his wife, Kaylee Shields, and six great grandchildren, Cael Morrow, Jillian Saintes, Lanie Benoit, Heath Saintes, Ava Saintes, and Kenlie Benoit. Mr. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Elvina Guilbeau Credeur; a sister, Nita Marie Drake, and a brother, Raoul Credeur. A native and resident of Lafayette all his life, Mr. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Serving the Lafayette Community, he was a bus driver with Lafayette Transit for fourteen years and Lafayette Concrete for fourteen years. Upon retirement, he enjoyed many days in good ole Holly Beach, where he loved trolling, drying shrimp and managing his rental properties. His Holly Beach years were the best years of his life, spent with his wife, and doing what they loved. He was an honest and good man and a friend to anyone and everyone. He will be deeply missed by his family that he so loved spending time with. Pallbearers will be Tony Morrow, Cael Morrow, Corey Dodge, Kevin Dodge, Jimmy Saintes, Heath Saintes, and Brent Benoit. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Begnaud, Aaron Dodge, Nelson Credeur, and Nelson Credeur, Jr. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to time of service. A Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc at 10:00 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311 Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close