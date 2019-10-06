Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul D. Walker. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Paul D. Walker, 74, who died on Friday, October 4, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. Following the funeral service, interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery, at 2111 W. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette. Reverend Bryce Sibley will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, Mrs. Sandra Vince Walker; his son, Vince Walker and his wife Melissa of Atlanta, GA; his granddaughter, Catherine Ruth Walker; his sisters, Thelma Byrne and Phyllis Corkern and his brother, Robert Walker; his loving god-children; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Robert C. Walker and Mrs. Loula Prejean Walker. He was a native of Lafayette and a current resident of Baton Rouge. He was a graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana where he earned a master's degree in vocational rehabilitation. He served the State of Louisiana as a vocational rehabilitation counselor for almost 30 years. Prior to his retirement he served as Program Supervisor of Blind Services. He also performed private research for the U.S. government. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Walker's name to and Mayo Clinic Cancer Center Research. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Walker family to the nurses, staff and doctors of The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, for their kindness and compassion given to Mr. Walker and his family during their time of need.

