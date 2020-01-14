Paul Dave Bergeron, 88, passed away on January 13, 2020, at his residence. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Mr. Bergeron, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Dave Bergeron and the former Agnes Talbot. Paul was a graduate of Cathedral Carmel, an LSU graduate, U. S. Navy Veteran and a career Petroleum Engineer. He is survived by his children, Dr. Nick Bergeron and his wife, Dr. Ashlyn Bergeron, Angie Bergeron and John Bergeron and two grandsons, Joshua and Wyatt Bergeron. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ethel Bergeron. Personal condolences may be sent to the Bergeron family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020